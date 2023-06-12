Barclays PLC Acquires 199,663 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Microelectronics worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,200 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 195,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 70,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 310,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,946. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

