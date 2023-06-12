Barclays PLC Acquires 288,695 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,695 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

MIRM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 111,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,015. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

