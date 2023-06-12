Barclays PLC Acquires 41,517 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $23,345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after buying an additional 120,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 86,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.27. 65,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,061. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

