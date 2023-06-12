Barclays PLC Acquires 44,938 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14,979.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $162.29. 157,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.