Barclays PLC Acquires 52,661 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,955,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.80. 153,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,626. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also

