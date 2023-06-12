Barclays PLC Acquires 64,899 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.38% of Fisker worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

