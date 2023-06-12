Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 443,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

