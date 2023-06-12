Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 15,478,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

