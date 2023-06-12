Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.57. 1,070,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $296.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

