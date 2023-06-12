Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 268.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.80% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

BBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

