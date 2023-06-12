Barclays PLC Buys 28,169 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. 597,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,648. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.