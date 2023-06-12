Barclays PLC Buys 3,329 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.31. 87,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

