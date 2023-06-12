Barclays PLC Buys 7,383 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CTRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. 155,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

