Barclays PLC Buys 909,528 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 988.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. 3,543,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

