Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,789 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bumble by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Cowen raised their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 555,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

