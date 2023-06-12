Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 693.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 137,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 574,590 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 502,019 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.44. 453,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

