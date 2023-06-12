Barclays PLC Grows Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 394.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,111,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $1,110,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,223 shares in the company, valued at $18,101,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $287.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,889. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

