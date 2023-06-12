Barclays PLC Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $23.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,261.01. 65,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,345.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $884.81. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

