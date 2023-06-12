Barclays PLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

