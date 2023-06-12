Barclays PLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded up $3.60 on Monday, hitting $141.71. 311,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

