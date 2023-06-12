Barclays PLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 196,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $2,648,728 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLD traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.74. 39,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,184. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.27. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

