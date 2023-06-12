Barclays PLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 310.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Commercial Metals worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. 138,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.