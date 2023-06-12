Barclays PLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Alkermes worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 73,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alkermes

Alkermes stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.