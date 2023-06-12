Barclays PLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.69% of Avidity Biosciences worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 301,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

