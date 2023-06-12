Barclays PLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after acquiring an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 274,269 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

