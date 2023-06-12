Barclays PLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of National Health Investors worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

