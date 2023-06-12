Barclays PLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of Ballard Power Systems worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 2,674,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

