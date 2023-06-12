Barclays PLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $43.83. 913,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,599. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

