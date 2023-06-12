Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Pentair worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19,877.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. 245,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,026. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

