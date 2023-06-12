Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of TD SYNNEX worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. 82,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,998. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

