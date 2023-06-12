Barclays PLC Purchases 287,010 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 203,553.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 162,213 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BIP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 122,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,261. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

