Barclays PLC Purchases 526 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

