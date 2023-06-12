Barclays PLC Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,055,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. 309,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.