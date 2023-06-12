Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 188,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 718,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.