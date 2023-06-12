Barclays PLC Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. 88,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

