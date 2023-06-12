Barclays PLC Sells 16,455 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,094 shares of company stock valued at $985,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

