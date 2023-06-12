Barclays PLC Sells 171,938 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 259,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,567. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

