Barclays PLC Sells 18,181 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 266,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,658. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

