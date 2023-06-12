Barclays PLC Sells 206,947 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 206,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of NuStar Energy worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,184,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

