Barclays PLC Sells 22,211 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

