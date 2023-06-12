Barclays PLC Sells 29,189 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,908,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

