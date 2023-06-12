Barclays PLC Sells 3,303,549 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,303,549 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of MGIC Investment worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.64. 836,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,233. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.