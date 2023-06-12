Barclays PLC Sells 34,800 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,920,000 after purchasing an additional 964,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 170.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 343,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 153,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,502. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,619 shares of company stock valued at $600,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

