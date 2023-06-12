Barclays PLC Sells 38,434 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 118,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.