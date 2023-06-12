Barclays PLC Sells 57,417 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 571,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.