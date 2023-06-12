Barclays PLC Takes $8.14 Million Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,067,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.62. 11,766,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,055,818. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

