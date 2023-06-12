Barclays PLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.78. 428,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,009. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.