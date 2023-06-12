Barclays PLC Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.66. 91,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,535. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,379 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.