Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $95.25 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,779,544,000 after purchasing an additional 698,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

