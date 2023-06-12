Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $95.40 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

